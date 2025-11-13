Not every J&K resident a terrorist: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the Red Fort blast that claimed 13 lives and reaffirmed the ideals of peace and brotherhood which the people of the UT espouse. Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (extreme right) looks on as chief minister Omar Abdullah (centre) hands over a degree to a graduate during the 19th convocation of Jammu University on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

While condemning the terror attack in Delhi, CM Abdullah said that it is only a “few people who have ruined peace and brotherhood in the region”, and that it is not fair to characterise every Kashmiri as being associated with terrorism.

“It is highly condemnable. No religion can justify the killing of innocents with such brutality. Investigation will continue, but we must remember one thing, not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or associated with terrorists. These are only a few people who have always ruined peace and brotherhood here. When we look at every resident of J&K and every Kashmiri Muslim with a single ideology and think that each one of them is a terrorist, it is difficult to keep the people on the right track,” the chief minister told reporters in Jammu.

He said those responsible for the attack should be “severely punished”, while also making sure that innocent people are kept out of it.

Commenting on the blast accused being from a professional background and others being doctors, the chief minister questioned the security failure that led to the blast.

“Have we not seen the professor of universities before this? Who says that educated people don’t get involved in such things? They do. I am shocked by the fact that, though they were expelled from the job, what kind of investigation was undertaken after that? Why was prosecution not carried out?... We can only help the central government to keep the situation normal, and we are doing that,” he said.

Multiple residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for allegedly being part of a terror module which possibly planned for multiple terror attacks being carried out across various locations.