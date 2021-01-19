Not keen on fines for traffic violations: Maharashtra transport minister
State transport minister Anil Parab said his department is not keen on recovering fines to enforce traffic rules. He, however, said that strict action against offenders and awareness campaigns will ensure more road discipline.
Parab’s statement came during the 32nd National Road Safety Week on Monday, which was inaugurated by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray at the Sahyadri guest house at Malabar Hill.
Thackeray directed the authorities to identify black spots that lead to accidents and build trauma care centres to treat victims to save lives. “We must ensure that the accidents decline. We must first identify accident-prone spots and build trauma care centres at some locations to ensure how we can save lives,” the CM said.
Thackeray said motorists should follow “niyam (rules)” and maintain “sanyam (restraint)” to keep “Yam (God of death)” away.
Maharashtra is among the top three states in the country to have reported the highest number of fatalities (11,452) due to road accidents last year, said Parab.
Mumbai, however, witnessed a decline in the number of total accidents and fatalities last year as compared to 2019. While the city reported 1,776 accidents and 299 fatalities in 2020, 2,872 road mishaps had occurred the year before that, killing 447 people.
After Mumbai’s guardian minister from Congress, Aslam Shaikh, sought heavy fines on traffic offenders, Parab said, “We do feel that the traffic norms must be stricter but we are not very keen on recovering fines and penalising people [for traffic violations]. But if we don’t do it [recover fines], then motorists will also not follow the traffic rules only if we conduct awareness campaigns. The drink-and-drive cases reduced after stern actions were taken against the traffic violators. If there is proper awareness combined with strict action against violations, then we will get the expected results through road safety campaigns.”
Shaikh said there is a need to increase traffic fines and action.
“The traffic fines need to be increased. While the maximum traffic violations are of motorcycles, we impose a normal fine and allow them to go. If we seize their two-wheelers or file cases, then it will create a fear. The process for acquiring driving licences also needs to be made stricter,” he said.
Parab also said the state transport department is making the licencing process better with less human interference. He said training institutions are soon coming up in the state where drivers will be tested at automated centres.
“Fifty driving training institutions will start in the state soon. The tests will happen at the automatic centres, where there will be less human interference that will ensure quality training to drivers,” the minister said.
Parab said the state is also planning to stop issuing new permits for autorickshaws and black-and-yellow taxis in the city as well as increase their minimum fares. However, a decision will be taken only after a thorough study on the two issues.
“The decision regarding the fare hikes and permits will be taken after studying the situation of the rickshaws and taxis as well as the passengers. A complete study is being done on both the issues,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not keen on fines for traffic violations: Maharashtra transport minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With mass inoculation on, travel industry hopes for better year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden jackal rescued from a medical store in Thane near Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 cases of adverse reaction to vaccine reported in Pune dist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist reports 303 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district’s positivity rate rises to 7.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SII to dispatch Covishield to multiple countries by month-end
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive to resume in Punr from today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
205 healthcare workers get Covid vaccine jab at NDA Khadakwasla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State’s three-tier sports plan for athletes aims to negate months lost to pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD to use three models to better weather forecasts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine here, but don’t let guard down: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 robbers held after encounter in Punjab’s border town of Patti; fifth dies of drug overdose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Five steps to creating and registering a Last Will & Testament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mother, sons suffocated to death as they sleep with angithi in room
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox