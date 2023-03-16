Home / Cities / Others / Notorious MP criminal killed in Jaunpur encounter

Notorious MP criminal killed in Jaunpur encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 16, 2023 11:31 PM IST

A notorious criminal from Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter here during a joint operation with the Satna police near Aliganj area under Baksha police of Jaunpur district on Thursday, police said.

Two pistols were recovered from his possession. (For representation)

As per the police, Anand Sagar, a member of Subhash Yadav gang, was killed in an encounter with the joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Police.

Superintendent of police, Jaunpur, Ajay Pal Sharma said that 10 days ago Sagar killed a person in Satna and looted 15 lakh and fled to Jaunpur. The MP Police had announced a reward of 30,000 on his head. Two pistols were recovered from his possession.

Thursday, March 16, 2023
