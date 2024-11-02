November to see warmer nights in state: IMD

LUCKNOW Despite a slight temperature drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the coming days, November’s average minimum temperature in Uttar Pradesh is projected to stay significantly above normal, with maximum temperatures also remaining slightly higher than average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Marking a seasonal first, Lucknow’s minimum temperature fell below 20°C to 19.4°C on Friday, a day after Diwali, yet it remained 3.2°C above normal (Rajesh Kumar)

The IMD attributed this trend to neutral El Niño conditions in November and decreased western disturbance activity, leading to minimal or below-normal rainfall across the state, explained Atul Kumar Singh, senior IMD scientist in Lucknow, on Saturday.

Marking a seasonal first, Lucknow’s minimum temperature fell below 20°C to 19.4°C on Friday, a day after Diwali, yet it remains 3.2°C above normal. On Saturday (November 2), it further plunged to 16.8°C which is still 1.6°C above normal.

October officially recorded unusually high temperatures across India, with U.P. and Lucknow following the trend. In the state capital, the average monthly minimum temperature reached 22.8°C, exceeding the normal by 3.3°C. Night temperatures were consistently 3.3°C warmer than usual, while the average maximum daytime temperature also rose to 34.2°C, which is 1.4°C above the seasonal norm.

Due to neutral El Niño conditions over the Pacific and the lack of active western disturbances, October’s average monthly maximum and minimum temperatures were well above normal. This led to the highest recorded average minimum night temperature for October across northwest India and the entire country in 124 years, dating back to 1901, according to a meteorological official.