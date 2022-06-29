Now, payment of traffic violation fines through POS machines in Prayagraj
The traffic department has started issuing point of sales machine (POS ) to its personnel and is also training its staff on how to use it.
Now, if a traffic police issues a chalaan and the individual does not have cash, he or she will be able to deposit the fine using the debit or credit card.
“To begin with, the district has been given 75 such POS machines and the training for using these machines has started and it is our priority to start the system as soon as possible”, said traffic inspector, Amit Singh.
The official also added that these machines would be in use in both urban and rural areas. “This would be handy for rural areas because it is seen that many commuters in rural areas do not have cash to pay the fine and then they have to come to city to pay the same at SP traffic office,” he said.
However, the facility of depositing the fine through POS machine would be availed only for the spot challan and only through debit and credit cards. If the challan is generated through automated system using CCTV installed at crossings of the city, the same will have to be deposit at SP traffic office or online, added Singh.
As per the current system, when a driver violates the traffic rule, the traffic cop issues a challan against the violator. If the individual does not have cash to pay the fine, he or she has to approach the office of SP traffic (near police lines). The individual has to pay the fine in cash at the office within the 72 hours of generation of the chaalan. After the end of initial 72 hours, the challan is sent to e-court and the violator has to submit the fine online or present in the court and pay the fine.
“But paying the fine through these methods is problematic for the commuters and that’s why on the spot payment with debit, credit cards has been planned,” Singh said.
-
Mohali records third Covid death within seven days
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the tricity, Mohali witnessed its third-virus related death in a week on Wednesday. The other deaths were reported on June 24 and June 27. A 76-year-old man, resident of Mohali's phase 7, died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Besides Covid, he was also suffering from cancer. Chandigarh led the daily tally with 85 infections, followed by 53 cases in Panchkula and 52 in Mohali.
-
Telangana health minister lauds PGIMER’s healthcare practices
Telengana's health minister Thanneeru Harish Rao on Wednesday commended Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research as a “centre of excellence” during his visit to the institute. He conducted a meeting with senior officials of the institute, including director Vivek Lal, dean (academics) GD Puri, deputy director (administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan among others. The minister was accompanied by Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, director Dr K Manohar and Neetu Prasad.
-
Chandigarh golfer Nihaal Cheema shines at junior tournament
City-based golfer Nihaal Cheema finished second in the Under-8 category with a cumulative score of plus-6 in the two rounds played over two days during the Uttarakhand State Sub-Junior and Junior Championship was hosted by the Uttaranchal Golf Federation at FRIMA Golf Course, Dehradun, recently. The five-year-old was the youngest participant in the tournament. Nihaal, a UKG student at Vivek High School, started playing golf at the age of two at the Chandigarh Golf Club.
-
Alleging contamination, Sunny Enclave residents seek water sampling
Residents of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, urged the municipal council to conduct testing of water being supplied from the tubewell at Preet Colony, after the residents complained of contaminated water.
-
Chandigarh | Tomato prices see 33% rise in two weeks
Tomatoes, which are one of the most vital ingredients in meal preparation, have seen an almost 33% rise in price, going up from ₹60/kg in the second week of June to ₹80/kg now. A supervisor of Punjab Mandi Board in Chandigarh, Harpreet Singh added that there is a shortage of tomatoes at the wholesale mandi in Sector 26 as well. With monsoon on the horizon, the rates of vegetables can further get affected in case of heavy rains, high-velocity winds or hailstorms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics