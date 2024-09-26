Now, QR code facility at 79 ticket counters of Prayagraj Div

As part of continuous efforts by Prayagraj Division of North Central Railway (NCR) for promoting payments through digital medium and easy ticket distribution to make the experience of railway travel pleasant, QR code facility has been made available at 79 ticket counters of Prayagraj division including all unreserved ticket counters at Prayagraj Junction. (Pic for representation)

The facility will make it easier for passengers to pay for their tickets through QR code and getting the tickets easily.

This facility was first started in Prayagraj division at an unreserved ticket counter on July 26 at Prayagraj Junction.

In Indian Railways, tickets are distributed to the passengers through station ticket counters, Jan Sadharan Ticket Booking Seva (JTBS), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app.

Under Prayagraj division, facility of payment by QR code has been made available at five reserved ticket counters at Prayagraj Junction, 3 at Kanpur Central, 2 at Aligarh Junction, 1 at Mirzapur, Etawah station, Tundla Junction, Fatehpur station, Kanpur Anwarganj and Naini stations each, said Amit Kumar Singh, public relations officer, Prayagraj Division of NCR.

Apart from this, the facility of payment by QR code has been made available as 9 at unreserved ticket counter at Prayagraj Junction, 7 at Kanpur Central, 5 at Aligarh Junction, 3 at Prayagraj Chheoki station, 2 each at Fatehpur station, Kanpur Anwarganj station, Khurja Junction, Phaphund station, Tundla Junction, Dadri station, Mirzapur station, Vindhyachal station, Shikohabad station along with 1 each at Govindpuri station, Chunar station, Etawah station, Jhinjhak station, Pankidham station, Manikpur station, Hathras station, Sirathu station, Naini station, Narayanpur Bazar station, Pahada station, Kailahat station, Jeevanathpur station, Gaipura station, Birohi station, Bhirpur station, Jigana station, Karachana station, Dagmagpur station, Unchadih station, Jhingra station and 1 at unreserved ticket counter of Dadri station, he added.

The facility of payment through UPI app by QR code in ticket distribution has given a new dimension to passenger facilities and digitalisation. Passengers at all stations of Prayagraj division are also being made aware of unreserved tickets through UTS app on mobile. Payment facility by QR display device will be made available at all stations of Prayagraj division by October, the official added.