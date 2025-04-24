Now, Sanskrit students of UP to apply online for scholarships

Doing away with the offline mode for Sanskrit students to apply for the scholarships, the state government has decided to make the process completely online. Students at a Sanskrit secondary school in Prayagraj (For representation only)

For this, a dedicated portal is being developed, said officials of the state secondary education department.

Since last year, the state government has been giving scholarships to all Sanskrit students enrolled in classes 6 onwards up to post graduation level. Each student gets from ₹50 to ₹250 per month as part of the initiative, they added.

There are 403 government-aided Sanskrit degree colleges and 570 government and government-aided Sanskrit secondary schools in the state.

With the aim of promoting Sanskrit education, the state government had decided to give scholarships to all the students during the state cabinet meeting held on August 27, 2024. Along with this, the scholarship amounts which were being given earlier were also revised.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while launching the scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students in Varanasi on October 27, 2024, had distributed scholarships worth ₹5.86 crore to 69,195 students in the first phase.

Under this initiative, only those students whose attendance is less than 75% or who have got less than 50% marks in the previous class will not get scholarships. Due to no income limit restrictions, all students are covered under this scheme, said officials.

Last year, offline applications were taken for disbursement of the maiden edition of these scholarships, but this time, with the aim of benefiting more students and make the process speedier and more systematic, online applications will be taken and for that a portal is also being developed with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Confirming the move, Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Secondary Education Council secretary Shiv Lal said, “A dedicated portal is being developed to accept scholarship applications in online mode from Sanskrit students of the state.”

Provision of ₹20 crore in the budget this time

A provision of ₹20 crore has been made by the state government for the 2025-26 academic session for the purpose of giving scholarships to all the students studying Sanskrit in the state. Last year, the state government had approved a budget of ₹10 crore out of which scholarships were given of around ₹6 crore, officials shared.