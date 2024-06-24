Now, spl progs for overall dev of adolescent girl students at govt secondary schools in UP

Special programmes like seminars, lectures, meetings and health events will be organised specially for adolescent girls studying in 2,262 government-run secondary schools spread across Uttar Pradesh. Female students in a government-run secondary school in Prayagraj (HT FIle Photo)

The Department of School Education and Literacy of the union ministry of education has approved ₹2.26 crore for the implementation of this programme under the annual action plan and budget for year 2024-25 of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in UP, said officials of the state secondary education department.

The objective of these special programmes will be the overall development of girls aged 11 to 18 years, assisting adolescent girls to improve social experience and have better decision-making ability besides developing life skills and awareness regarding health, cleanliness and nutrition etc. These programmes will also aim at developing a sense of self-reliance among these girls and also strive to develop their physical and mental ability through sports, the officials said.

Confirming the development, official of Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan Vinay Prakash said that a budget of ₹3.1 lakh has been released for 31 schools of Prayagraj as a part of this initiative.

Officials said that due to physical and emotional changes in adolescent girls, feeling of social insecurity and lack of health-related information, often their schooling gets disrupted and girls sometimes leave school midway.

To ensure regular attendance for increasing the educational quality of girls, it is necessary that seminars, meetings, lectures and health related programmes get organised in the school itself to provide them information about physical and emotional changes being experienced by them due to adolescence and instill in them a feeling of social security, they added.