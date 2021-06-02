Now, Tohana MLA Babli faces farmers’ wrath

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) legislator from Tohana, Devender Babli on Tuesday faced the farmers’ wrath while he was heading to the civil hospital to take part in a programme.

The agitating farmers, who have announced a boycott of BJP-JJP leaders as part of their protests against the three farm laws, gheraoed the SUV of the local MLA and started raising slogans against him.

The MLA reportedly lost his cool and stepped out of his SUV. A video of the incident that is now doing the rounds of social media shows the farmers as well as the MLA purportedly hurling abuses at each other even as the police struggles to control the crowd.

One of the protesters allegedly even smashed the rear window of MLA’s SUV. His personal assistant received minor injuries. Police have arrested the man who allegedly smashed the window.

Farm leader Rajender Singh said the local MLA Babli had used abusive language against farmers when they were protesting against him. “Babli has been claiming that he was in favour of the farmers but he backed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the trust vote. His real face was exposed today when he hurled abuses at us. We will gherao his residence on June 5 and file a police complaint against him for using abusive language,” he added.

Reacting to the incident, Babli said the protesters were goons not farmers. “Farmers can’t attack anyone. The protesters used abusive language and tried to assault me. Everyone has the right to hold a protest but not to plan any attack or plot a killing,” he added. On Sunday, the farmers had protested against wrestler- turned-politician Babita Phogat when she had gone to address a meeting in Dadri’s Berhi Kalan.