NPA reduced: Health care services paralysed as govt docs continue strike

Chandigarh Health care services were paralysed in Punjab on Monday with government doctors going on a day’s strike against the recommendations of the state’s Sixth Pay Commission, especially its suggestion to delink non-practising allowance (NPA) from basic pay. They have threatened to go on a complete strike from July 4.

Out Patient department (OPD) services remained suspended in government hospitals, medical colleges and veterinary hospitals. Doctors are protesting under the banner of the Joint Punjab Government Doctors Coordination Committee.

This is also the fourth consecutive day when health care was hit, as doctors were also on strike on Friday; Saturday and Sunday were government holidays, and then too only emergency services were available in hospitals. Doctors are not attending to jail inmates as well, but Covid patients are being taken care of.

Punjab State Veterinary Officers Association, Rural Medical Officers Association, Punjab Dental Medical Officers Association and Punjab Ayurveda Officers Association are also supporting the protests.

“Punjab health secretary and other officers are appealing to us to withdraw our strike. We, however, will discuss our demands with the entire panel of the state government that has been constituted to listen to issues of employees, opposing the Pay Commission recommendations that the state cabinet has accepted,” said PCMS president, Dr Gagandeep Singh, while addressing a press conference with other joint committee members.

The doctors claimed that the government was deliberately creating an impression that the NPA is an allowance given to doctors for not doing private practice, while many such other professions exist.

“The fact, however, is that even the Supreme Court has observed in one of its judgments that the NPA is actually a risk allowance, given to the doctors as they are exposed to every serious disease,” said vice-president of the association, Dr Gagandeep Shergill.

Doctors also claimed that the government was systematically destroying the health infrastructure in hospitals that it runs. “Already, doctors are not ready to join government service because of meagre salary. Such arbitrary reductions and ending the NPA would further discourage professionals,” they said.

Later, members of the joint committee met the panel of government officials that the finance secretary and the health secretary are leading and gave a detailed presentation on why the NPA needed to be increased than being reduced.

PATIENTS RECOUNT HARASSMENT

Patients returned without getting consultation and treatment in districts like Moga.. Baljeet Singh, 52, of Chotian Kalan village, said, “I am suffering from a liver disease and I came to Moga civil hospital to see a doctor. I have been told to come on Tuesday.” Over 400 patients visit the OPD at Moga civil hospital every day.

All OPDs, routine labs and administrative services in civil hospitals in Faridkot, Moga, Bathinda, Muktsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts remained closed on Monday.

At the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, interns and junior residents (JR) also joined the protest under the banner of Junior Doctors Association and Medical Students Association.

Dr Shilekh Mittal, medical superintendent, medical college and hospital said: “Most OPD services remained closed.”

Dr Chander Shekhar Kakkar, a senior vice-president of the PCMS Association, Punjab, said, “The government must act fast and accept our demands.”