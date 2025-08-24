NPP urges special revision of electoral rolls ahead of 2027 Manipur polls

IMPHAL: The National People’s Party (NPP) has urged the central government to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Manipur before the 2027 Legislative Assembly elections, alleging that infiltration of illegal migrants has been one of the root causes of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. The NPP with 7 seats was earlier an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur having a total of 60 seats but withdrew support in November last year. (Representational image)

Speaking to reporters at the party’s state office at Naoremthong, Imphal West, on Sunday, NPP national vice president and former deputy chief minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh said the last Assembly election in Manipur was marred by controversies over “dual votership, bogus votes, and the involvement of illegal migrants.”

“The general body meeting of the party held today resolved to press the central government and the Election Commission of India to conduct and complete the SIR of electoral rolls before the upcoming Assembly elections,” Joykumar said.

On the roadmap for restoring peace, Joykumar stressed the need for greater interaction between civil bodies of the warring communities, citing the recent dialogue between Thadou Inpi Manipur (the umbrella body of the Kuki-Zo community) and Meitei organisations as a positive step.

Joykumar also outlined the NPP’s position if a new state government is formed with its support. He suggested that the government be called the Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA), based on a common minimum programme, and that it should prepare a long-term roadmap for peace. He reiterated that the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh reflected the government’s failure to maintain law and order.

The NPP with 7 seats was earlier an ally of the BJP-led government in Manipur having a total of 60 seats but withdrew support in November last year, blaming it for failing to resolve the crisis, which the party said had led to “chaos and suffering.” However, the NPP continues to remain a partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.