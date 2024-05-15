NSCN (IM) member arrested in Arunachal Pradesh

A member of Naga group National Socialist Council of Nagalim Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) has been arrested in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. A case under section 10/13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered. (Representative file photo)

According to Assam Rifles officials, they launched an operation after receiving specific information and nabbed the person from Laktong area of Changlang district.

“Based on specific information, we conducted a raid and nabbed him. However, no weapons were seized from him. He has been handed over to the local police and they’ll investigate the matter further,” the official said.

The arrested person was identified as Sergeant Wangmun Khimhun, a resident of Yanman village in Changlang’s Khimyong.

Senior Arunachal Pradesh Police officials said he is an active member of (NSCN-IM).

“We are investigating the matter further and also examining the contacts of the arrested person to find if more such militants are operating their activities from our district,” the senior police officer said.

Police said that a case under section 10/13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered against Khimhun at Changlang Police Station.

In February this year, the NSCN (IM) in collaboration with United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) kidnapped ten coal miners from Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border and a month later police rescued them.

According to police, banned militant groups like NSCN (IM) are active in some areas and their prime activities are extortion and collecting money from local residents.