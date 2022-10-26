NSCN (IM) refutes NGO allegation of Ntangki National Park takeover

The Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday called out a senior citizen’s organisation in Nagaland for alleging the NSCN (IM) has taken complete control of Ntangki National Park, a vast forest area of over 200 square kilometres in Nagaland’s Peren district, located near the group’s designated camp, Hebron.

An organisation by the name of Senior Citizen Association of Nagaland (SCAN) recently accused chief minister Neiphiu Rio’s government of being complicit in allowing the NSCN (IM) to completely occupy the national park including the infrastructure of the forest department in the area.

Terming the allegations “misleading”, “fabricated”, “inflammatory” and “bereft of valid justification”, the NSCN (IM) said the story of Ntangki National Park has to be given proper narrative to point out the truth of everything that has kept the park alive today and free from “those who cast covetous eyes upon the beautiful forest, the wealth of the nation”.

Given the magnitude of the issue, the NSCN (IM) maintained that SCAN should have chosen the path that reflected their wisdom and temperament on the matter rather than heaping disgrace upon the very group wearing the crown of “senior citizens’ association” that comprises of few who are attached with the highest echelon of Indian/Nagaland civil services.

“This is very unbecoming of the nomenclature of SCAN which should have displayed its mission with religious fervour without allowing other power to use them with vested interests,” the NSCN (IM) said in a statement.

It further went on to clarify that contrary to the allegations made by SCAN, the Ntangki National Park would have had a different story had it not been the intervention of the NSCN (IM). It said the Ntangki National Park originally belongs to Old Beisumpui village and has well defined boundaries.

“The critical need to protect the Ntangki forest and wildlife was taken up during the NSCN National Assembly, Gilgal Camp, 1996 and it was resolved to protect and preserve Ntangki forest as wildlife reserved forest. Accordingly, no newly set up village was allowed to exist inside the area,” the statement said.

Although located nearby, the group’s designated camp Hebron is outside the boundaries of Ntangki National Park, and comes under Jalukiekam village, a spinoff of the Old Jalukie village.

“The Jalukiekam village authorities gave permission to NSCN to establish its Council Headquarters (CHQ), Hebron Camp with the condition that the land will be returned to the owner Jalukiekam village in the event of NSCN leaving the place,” the statement said.

Meanwhile the village councils of Old Jalukie, Jalukiekam, Beisumpui and Beisumpuikam have also clarified that Hebron camp is not within the jurisdiction of the Ntangki National Park. They stated that people needed to understand that the NSCN (IM) designated camp is not within the jurisdiction of Ntangki National Park.

Speculating at the manner of claim made by SCAN, the villages in their joint statement said such attempt could be a ploy to declare that part or the land as “No Man’s Land”, as was done in the past by vested individuals to encroach upon a particular land for their personal interest. The four village councils have further invited anyone with the interest to know more or for clarifications.

Last week, SCAN went public stating to have filed a right to information (RTI) application in September 2020 at the Governor’s Secretariat in wake of talks that the establishment of the forest department in the “Intangki National Park” including the staff quarters of the department had been taken over by the NSCN (IM). SCAN members said the RTI was redirected to the chief secretary, who further forwarded the same to the forest department.

They alleged that the director of Intangki National Park furnished a “vague evasive” reply to the RTI questionnaires in October 2020. The state’s chief information commissioner (CIC) then stated to have taken the initiative by bringing the forest department and SCAN for a hearing on September 7 this year to review the issue.

According to SCAN members, during the hearing, the forest department on being questioned by the Court, confirmed that the NSCN (IM) has taken over the full control of its establishment inside the park. But in a reply to the RTI, the director of “Intangki National Park” who is also the PIO in this case, stated “No such vacation order to the Intangki Reserved Forest Staff was received”.

SCAN members alleged that the department volunteered an explanation in the court of CIC that after the ceasefire with the government of India, NSCN (IM) had begun their persistent harassment and threats towards the forest department personnel posted within Intangki National Park resulting in all the staffs vacating their quarters one after another in fear.

Accusing the state government of deliberately looking the other way without taking any positive steps to stop the encroachment by the NSCN (IM), SCAN said it is because of such acts that the people now believe that the forests and sound environmental existence, ecosystem of Nagaland state, the nation or of the world and the future of the people of Nagaland state are in great danger.

When contacted, an official of the forest department denied the alleged siege of the national park by NSCN (IM). “There is no question of any militant group taking control of the Ntangki National Park. Our (department) men are still camping inside the park on duty, as we speak,” the official told HT on condition of anonymity.