‘Time to come to an understanding’: Nagaland CM Rio on Centre-NSCN (IM) talks

KOHIMA: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday pitched for a early solution on the Naga issue, saying the matter had already stretched for several decades which, he said, was “more than enough time” for all sides to come to an understanding.

“A political issue that has stretched for several decades and involves the longest standing insurgency of the entire region needs a mature approach. The present ceasefire and talks have been going on for more than two decades, and we feel that it is more than enough time for all sides to understand and appreciate each other in a manner that we are able to reach the desired conclusion by achieving a settlement,” Rio told the Nagaland assembly.

Rio made the observation against the backdrop of the ongoing talks between the union government and the Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM),

Participating in the discussion following a statement made by Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) legislator KT Sukhalu, Rio welcomed the resumption of talks between the negotiating parties and expressed hope that the latest round of talks will bear positive results.

“We reiterate our appeal to the negotiating parties and the Government of India to address the contentious issues and undertake discussions on the competencies so that the talks can be expedited and a solution can be reached at the earliest possible,” he said.

Rio underscored that though the state government is not a direct party to the negotiations and only plays a facilitator’s role, the sincerity of the commitments made by all political parties in the present dispensation in their respective manifestoes still stands. That they will pave the way in the event of a solution that is honourable, acceptable and inclusive.

“The present state government and the Parliamentary Committee on Naga Political Issue continue to make efforts, while appealing for an early solution, to the extent of supporting such a development even before the elections to the Nagaland Assembly, which are due in early 2023,” the chief minister said.

“My government has given utmost importance to the Naga political issue and we have made every possible effort to play the role of active facilitator in order to create an atmosphere that is conducive to the realisation of an early solution to the protracted Naga political issue,” the chief minister asserted, stressing that the present United Democratic Front (UDA) government was formed with the support of all parties to facilitate the peace process.

Rio maintained that the signing of the Framework Agreement on 3rd August 2015 after over 80 rounds of talks in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central government officials was a historic occasion and the state’s lawmakers continue to extend their support to honour the agreement. The Framework Agreement was signed between the Centre and the NSCN (IM) 18 years after the two entered into a ceasefire agreement following decades of a troubled Naga nationalist movement.

Chief minister Rio maintained that the signing of the “Agreed Position” was also greatly significant and further strengthened the progress of the negotiations. “We reiterate our appreciation to the signatories of both the documents and to the Government of India for exhibiting sincere commitment in our collective efforts to resolve the decades-old political imbroglio,” he stated.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that on September 14, 2022, the national political groups (NSCN-IM and NNPGs) signed the September Joint Accordant under the initiative of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation. This is a significant step in the right direction. Such a spirit of understanding and a willingness to live together in peace is definitely the way forward and I am confident that with such oneness, we will be able to reach our desired goal sooner than later,” he said.

Earlier, MLA Sukhalu said the state’s parliamentary committee had appealed to the negotiating parties to refer to the competencies as reflected in the Framework Agreement to bring about the final solution. Raising concerns over criticism of the state government on its involvement (or lack thereof) in the peace process, the MLA asserted that the talks between negotiating parties are at a crucial stage and it is imperative that they all stand united at this point.

“Irrespective of where we may stand on any other issues, the Naga political issue is paramount and cannot be compromised. Therefore, we all need to be careful with our statements and utterances and have a united voice for an early settlement of the Naga political issue,” he added.