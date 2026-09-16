BJP says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s London trip a ‘pleasure tour’, investments claim a ‘complete lie’

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay's recent London visit was a “pleasure tour”, the state's BJP president Nainar Nagendran said on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay was leading a state delegation to the UK to attract investments into Tamil Nadu. (TNDIPR X)

This came after the chief minister's London event was cancelled over safety concerns. Vijay is leading a state delegation to the UK to attract investments into Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Nagendran alleged that the state government was presenting already existing companies as new industrial investments secured during Vijay's overseas visit.

“Chief minister Vijay's London trip should be seen only as a pleasure tour. It is a complete lie that CM Vijay brought investments to Tamil Nadu. They are pointing out already existing companies as new industrial investments,” Nagendran said. He also criticised Vijay over the proposed relocation of the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to Pattinapakkam, saying it could affect the interests of fishermen in the area.

“As an actor, Vijay made a film as a friend of fishermen, but now, as Chief Minister, he is trying to bring the Secretariat to Pattinapakkam against the fishermen,” he said.