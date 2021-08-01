NSCN (IM) to protest against Centre’s silence over 6 years old agreement

Prominent Naga armed group, the Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Sunday announced to register protest against what it termed the government of India’s “silence” on the Framework Agreement which was signed between the two on August 3, 2015.

The NSCN (IM), in a statement, expressed dismay that the Center is yet to fulfil its commitment to the Naga peace process made through the Framework Agreement even after the passage of six years.

“Six years down the line, there is no positive response yet from the Government of India. The Nagas cannot be taken for a ride in this manner. While Naga people appreciate the Government of India for recognizing the historical and political rights of the Nagas by signing the FA, the matter should not end there. What had been committed should be taken to a logical conclusion,” the NSCN (IM) stated.

As a mark of its protest against the Centre “for keeping silent” on the Framework Agreement, the rebel group stated there will be closure of shops and business establishments in Nagalim (all Naga inhabited areas). The curfew period is for 12 hours, from 12 am on August 2 midnight till 12 pm on August 3, the NSCN-IM mentioned in a separate email.

The organization further appealed to the Naga people, public and business groups to show solidarity to the cause and cooperate on said day.