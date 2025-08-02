Search
NSCN-IM chief Thuingaleng Muivah hospitalised

ByAlice Yhoshu
Published on: Aug 02, 2025 09:35 am IST

The 91-year-old pro-Naga nationalist is being treated at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur

Thuingaleng Muivah, general secretary of the Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) involved in peace talks with the central government over the protracted Naga political issue, was hospitalised on Friday over health ailments, people familiar with the matter said.

The NSCN (IM) has been in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India since 1997. (HT file photo)
The 91-year-old pro-Naga nationalist is being treated at the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR) in Dimapur. The persons cited above said his condition is currently stable and under medical supervision. He reportedly complained of indigestion, diarrhoea, difficulty in breathing and other old-age-related issues.

The NSCN (IM) which has been in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India since 1997, had signed a “framework agreement” with the Centre in 2015 and the two have been holding parleys since then, to sign the long drawn out Naga peace deal.

The peace talks which is widely considered to be at a “final stage” has dragged on without much clarity in the past few months, although the Centre’s emissary for the Naga peace talks AK Mishra has been frequently visiting Nagaland holding separate meetings with different Naga militant groups and other civil bodies.

