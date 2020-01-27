Naga outfit alleges Central agencies targetting members, warns government

india

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 01:35 IST

The Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) has accused the Centre of using ‘carrot and stick policy’ in dealing with the Naga political issue and said it could affect the peace process.

Issuing a statement on Sunday, information and publicity wing of NSCN-IM accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of acting with impunity and targeting its members.

“The NIA has been acting with impunity and intensified its activities. This agency has taken recourse to India’s law and order against the NSCN who is having a political dialogue with the Government of India (GoI),” the statement read.

It cited the example of NIA searching the house of Alemla Jamir, senior NSCN-IM functionary on the charge of “terror funding” last month.

“Of late the activities of GoI intelligence agencies, particularly the NIA has definitely created a trust deficit in the minds of the Nagas and the NSCN. We doubt the sincerity of the GoI in concluding an acceptable and honorable political solution considering its carrot and stick policy,” the statement said.

The statement warned that the “situation will certainly go out of control” if the GoI doesn’t take “corrective measures”.

NSCN-IM and seven other Naga rebel outfits called Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) concluded the peace talks with Centre in October last year to find a lasting political solution to the Naga issue.

But the final agreement, which is expected to bring lasting peace to Nagaland and the region, is yet to be signed.

The Naga insurgency began in 1950s seeking independence, but over the years that gave way to demand for other things like more autonomy, integration of all Naga-inhabited areas in Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

Later NSCN-IM demanded a separate Naga flag and constitution to be included in the final agreement. But the Centre rejected that demand as not acceptable.