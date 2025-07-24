Nuh:10 booked for spreading rumours against owner of sweet shop

Gurugram: The Nuh police have booked 10 men for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony and spread rumours against a decades-old sweet shop—Lala Chandiram Sweets—through social media platforms. The case stems from an incident on July 21, when the shop owner reportedly declined to accept payment via UPI, which was followed by a viral campaign accusing the shop of offensive practices. The Nuh police have booked 10 men for allegedly attempting to disturb communal harmony and spread rumours against a decades-old sweet shop—Lala Chandiram Sweets—through social media platforms. (HT PHOTO)

According to police, Girraj Prasad, the owner of Lala Chandiram Sweets in Anaj Mandi, Nuh, filed a police complaint after false allegations about his business surfaced online. He alleged that social media users spread misinformation, including fabricated claims that the sweets were being prepared using cow dung and cow urine—an accusation that he said was both baseless and damaging.

In his complaint, Prasad stated, “Some people are spreading false propaganda due to business rivalry. Our shop has been serving the people of Nuh for over 75 years and employs staff from both communities. For the past 30 years, milk has been sourced from Muslim suppliers. This is a conspiracy to damage our reputation and disturb communal peace.”

Police confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at Nuh City police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and inciting communal disharmony. Krishan Kumar, Nuh police spokesperson said that the suspects are locals and social media users.

DSP (headquarters) Harinder Kumar said, “The complainant shared social media links and screenshots with us. An FIR has been registered, and we are investigating the matter thoroughly. Strict action will be taken against anyone who attempts to incite communal unrest. The suspects will be arrested soon.”

The controversy began when a video went viral showing a disagreement between the shop owner and some customers over UPI payment. This was soon followed by targeted social media posts calling for a boycott of the shop. Officials say the false claims and online campaign appears to be an attempt to create communal tension in the area.

Police have urged citizens to refrain from sharing unverified information and warned that any effort to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with sternly. The investigation is underway.