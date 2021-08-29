Nurse found injured in Panchkula: Two days on, no arrests made yet

Two days after a staff nurse was found injured on Morni road near Nada Sahib gurdwara, the Panchkula police are still clueless about the culprits and the woman is not in any condition to speak.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Raj Kumar said the police are checking the footage from every CCTV camera installed near the crime spot and are questioning auto-drivers plying on the route.

“Not only the police but separate teams of crime branch are on this case. The window period is short to comment on what might have happened. Also, when a patient is not able to speak, it gets more complex.”

Kumar informed that so far doctors had not revealed any possibility of sexual assault. “The woman has severe head injury and has undergone neuro-surgery. She has gained consciousness, but cannot speak. Doctors are hopeful that in 2-3 days, she will be able to talk,” said the ACP.

The FIR was registered on August 27 under Section 307 and 34 of the IPC against an unknown person on the complaint of the victim’s brother, a resident of Manpura village in Solan district.

“She commutes daily from home to work, taking an autorickshaw till Majri Chowk and from there either bus or another auto till Pinjore. From there, we used to pick her up,” he said.

The victim’s sister said, “On August 26, she finished her shift and left the hospital at around 8:25pm. She hired an auto-rickshaw till Majri Chowk. We were chatting till the time she reached Nada Sahib gurdwara, and just within 4-5 minutes the incident happened.”

She added: “Most likely, it is a case of an attack as her gold chain is missing. She must have tried to run after the snatcher and met with an accident.” The victim’s sister further said that some people were spreading misinformation that her sister was kidnapped. She denied having given any such statement.