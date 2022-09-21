Home / Cities / Others / Nutrition Month: Competition for increasing health awareness among kids in Prayagraj

Nutrition Month: Competition for increasing health awareness among kids in Prayagraj

others
Updated on Sep 21, 2022 01:55 AM IST

The administration till now used to launch campaign to identify malnourished children during ‘poshan maah’ (nutrition month) that started from September 1, this year.

Nutrition Month: Competition for increasing health awareness among kids in Prayagraj (File pic)
Nutrition Month: Competition for increasing health awareness among kids in Prayagraj (File pic)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The district administration will organise quiz competitions at schools in rural areas, an initiative aimed at checking health awareness among children, officials said.

The winners will be awarded prizes.

The administration till now used to launch campaign to identify malnourished children during ‘poshan maah’ (nutrition month) that started from September 1, this year.

During ‘poshan maah’ malnourished children are given special attention and nutrition and the competition too is focused on achieving the same objective, officials said.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said the administration’s focus is on increasing nutrition and awareness among children, aged 5 years. “The competition is aimed at increasing awareness among children regarding their health,” he added.

Children would be marked on various parameters.

“The marks will be given on monthly development progress (5 marks), handwash/nail cutting (10 marks), weight and height (10 marks), breast feed till six months (10 marks), nutrition to children from six months to three years, vaccination as per age (10 marks) and de-worming (10 marks),” they said.

The children who will participate in the competition will get 50 marks while the organisations and institutions will get 5 marks for monitoring monthly progress of children. Parents of completely healthy children would be issued a certificate and felicitated.

As per the government order, mothers of such children would be specially felicitated.

Health department teams, anganwadi workers, village panchayat secretary, educational institutions, Lions Club, Rotary Club members would be part of the competition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out