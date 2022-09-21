Nutrition Month: Competition for increasing health awareness among kids in Prayagraj

The district administration will organise quiz competitions at schools in rural areas, an initiative aimed at checking health awareness among children, officials said.

The winners will be awarded prizes.

The administration till now used to launch campaign to identify malnourished children during ‘poshan maah’ (nutrition month) that started from September 1, this year.

During ‘poshan maah’ malnourished children are given special attention and nutrition and the competition too is focused on achieving the same objective, officials said.

District magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri said the administration’s focus is on increasing nutrition and awareness among children, aged 5 years. “The competition is aimed at increasing awareness among children regarding their health,” he added.

Children would be marked on various parameters.

“The marks will be given on monthly development progress (5 marks), handwash/nail cutting (10 marks), weight and height (10 marks), breast feed till six months (10 marks), nutrition to children from six months to three years, vaccination as per age (10 marks) and de-worming (10 marks),” they said.

The children who will participate in the competition will get 50 marks while the organisations and institutions will get 5 marks for monitoring monthly progress of children. Parents of completely healthy children would be issued a certificate and felicitated.

As per the government order, mothers of such children would be specially felicitated.

Health department teams, anganwadi workers, village panchayat secretary, educational institutions, Lions Club, Rotary Club members would be part of the competition.