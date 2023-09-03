Kanpur SI suspended for inappropriate advances towards woman

KANPUR An objectionable audio recording featuring a sub-inspector stationed in Ghatampur, Kanpur, engaged in a conversation with a married woman, has gone viral on social media. In the leaked 10-minute audio clip, sub-inspector Tejveer Singh can be heard persistently pressuring her for friendship and private meetings. Assistant commissioner of police for Ghatampur, Dinesh Shukla, will conduct an inquiry. (Representational photo)

In the recording, the inspector can be heard asking the married woman if she would consider becoming friends with him. In response, the woman declines his advances and addresses him as “uncle.”

Regarding this incident, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) for Kanpur West, Ankit Sharma, said that Tejveer Singh, who displayed inappropriate behaviour, has been suspended immediately. Assistant commissioner of police for Ghatampur, Dinesh Shukla, will conduct an inquiry into the matter.

According to the victim, she had entered into a love marriage. However, after her marriage, another young man engaged her in a video call and recorded her screen. Subsequently, he began blackmailing her, demanding that she meet him. When she refused to meet him, he shared the video with her husband, who then subjected her to physical abuse.

It was after this incident that she sought out Tejveer Singh to report the matter. However, Singh started initiating phone conversations with the newlywed woman using a number provided in her complaint, further increasing her husband’s suspicions and resulting in escalated physical abuse.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON