Odisha announces 1000 each for 70 lakh women SHG members for their uniforms

The Odisha government on Friday announced ₹1,000 each to 70 lakh women self-help group (SHG) members for uniform and ₹2,000 each to 1.5 lakh SHG executive committee and management committee members for blazers. The government would spend ₹730 crore on the uniform and blazers. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

The move by the chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led government comes ahead of the simultaneous polls to the state assembly and Lok Sabha in April this year.

The Cabinet also announced ₹1,412.79 crore for development of 159 old temples and monuments under the Integrated Development of Heritage & Monuments and Tourist Destination to preserve and revitalise heritage monuments. The money will be used to make the monuments aesthetically appealing, accessible and informative, and to equip them with public facilities and infrastructure.

The Cabinet also decided to give a monthly assistance of Rs. 2,000 per month to around 1.5 lakh weavers and ancillary workers / handicraft artisans under “Mukhyamantri Baristha Bunakar & Karigara Sahayata Yojana”. Under the scheme, ₹2,500 would be given every month to women weavers/artisans in the age group of 40-80 years and men weavers/artisans in the age group of 50-80 years.

The Cabinet also decided to recruit 7,142 accountant-cum-data entry operators in the 6,794 gram panchayats through direct recruitment as well as promotion of Gram Rozgar Sevaks.

Of the 7,142 accountant-cum-data entry operator posts, 70 per cent would be recruited through examination conducted by Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission while 30% of the sanctioned posts will be filled up by absorbing the eligible Gram Rojgar Sevaks.

The Cabinet decided to hike the administrative approval power of district collectors from ₹50 lakh to Rs1 crore for the project taken by the Panchyati Raj department. Similarly, the technical sanction power of assistant executive engineers, executive engineers and superintending engineers have been hiked to ₹10 lakh, ₹1 crore and ₹4 crore, respectively.