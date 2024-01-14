Odisha CLP leader to boycott Jagannath temple event on January 17

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Odisha, Narasingha Mishra, on Friday said that he would boycott the inauguration event of the Shreemandir Parikrama Project of the Jagannath temple in Puri on January 17 as it has become an event of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). The Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri. (File)

“Like the BJP is using the Ram temple at Ayodhya for political gains, the BJD is also using the Jagannath Parikrama project for its electoral gains. The govt is using public exchequer to further the BJD’s electoral plans. In any case, the project is not yet complete as the reception centre that was promised to be built has not started yet. What is the point of attending an incomplete project,” said Mishra, who was invited by the Jagannath Temple administration to attend the inauguration ceremony.

The ₹400-crore Shreemandir Parikrama Project comprising several projects including a 7-metre-long buffer zone adjacent to the Meghnad Pacheri (the 24-ft-high wall forming the boundary wall of the shrine), a 10-metre-wide “antar parikrama”(circumambulation), that will allow for the ceremonial procession of deities, an 8 metre wide parikrama path for devotees, and a 10 metre wide public convenience zone that has modern restrooms, a drinking water fountain, cloakrooms for 4000 families at a time, and shelter pavilions, would be dedicated to people by chief minister Naveen Patnaik on January 17 afternoon in a glittering ceremony. Several dignitaries from Odisha as well as outside the state would attend the three-day event beginning from January 15.

Opposition BJP too slammed the state government alleging that the Naveen Patnaik government was trying to politicise the event. “The government is spending ₹135.88 crore for the publicity of the project while another ₹20 crore will be utilised to ferry people from each panchayat to Puri for the inauguration ceremony. It is condemnable to utilise the huge amounts of the tax of common people for publicity of the Srimandir Parikrma Project. The BJD leaders are using Lord Jagannath as a commodity without having an understanding of the Lord,” alleged Jatin Mohanty, general secretary of the BJP’s state unit.

Meanwhile, police said that 44 platoons of police force will be deployed for the overall security, traffic and other arrangements in Puri town till January 17. Five Additional SP rank officers, 10 DSP rank officers, 30 Inspector rank officers will supervise all security and other arrangements, said Central Range IG, Asish Singh. According to Singh, the entire security arrangement will function round-the-clock till the arrival of dignitaries and completion of the inauguration of the Parikrama Project.