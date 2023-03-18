Home / Cities / Others / Odisha drivers call off strike after three days

Odisha drivers call off strike after three days

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Mar 18, 2023 03:36 PM IST

The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangh said the decision to call off the strike was taken following a written assurance from the state government that their demands will be resolved within three months

The Odisha Drivers’ Mahasangh has called off their strike following a written assurance from the state government that their demands will be resolved within three months, the Mahasangh’s president Prashanta Menduli said on Friday, three days after the agitation was begun.

The Odisha chief secretary said the drivers’ strike was impacting students appearing in exams, patients going to hospitals and supply of essential commodities. (ANI Photo)
The Odisha chief secretary said the drivers’ strike was impacting students appearing in exams, patients going to hospitals and supply of essential commodities. (ANI Photo)

The agitating drivers have been demanding formation of a welfare fund, death benefits, social security including pension after 60 years of age, parking facilities and wayside amenities among others.

Their decision to suspend the strike came shortly after Odisha chief secretary Pradeep Jena and director general of police (DGP) Sunil Bansal appealed to the striking drivers to withdraw the stir. The chief secretary said the strike is impacting students appearing in exams, patients going to hospitals and supply of essential commodities

The strike by the drivers had led to scarcity of fuel in many outlets across the state and rise in price of vegetables as the vegetable trucks and fuel tanks were stopped on the way. Passengers and daily commuters were left stranded as the striking drivers blocked the national and state expressways at different places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out