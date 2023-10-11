Odisha govt asks colleges to conduct special sessions to promote hockey

The Odisha government led by chief minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the colleges in the state to highlight the history and significance of Indian hockey and Odisha’s immense contribution in promoting the game. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

The higher education department in a letter to all government, aided and non-government-aided colleges and the teacher training institutions has said that a student congregation should be conducted in open space on every Monday to highlight the “golden and glorious history” of hockey. It has also sent a draft message to be read out by the students.

It said flexi banners would be installed in key location of the institute to highlight the legacy of hockey and the students would be distributed chocolates or sweets. Photographs of such congregation and flexi banner would have to be submitted to the Department of Higher Education and the same may also be released on social media too, it added.

The Odisha government sponsored Men’s and Women’s Hockey World Cup in 2020 and 2023 and sponsored both Men’s & Women’s Hockey National team from 2018 to 2023. Apart from two major hockey stadiums in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the state government has built 17 astro-turf stadiums in each of the 17 blocks of Sundargarh district, considered the cradle of hockey. In April 2022, the sports department began a programme called “Mo School Hockey Club” in at least one school in each of the state’s 30 districts, with 24 to 30 students in every club. Over the last four years, the sports budget has gone up to ₹1,217 crore, with more than 80 per cent being spent on hockey.

However, the draft message sent to the colleges has invited criticism from the opposition parties for highlighting Patnaik’s role in the promotion of hockey. “Patnaik himself had a love for hockey as he played as goal keeper in school and also since his father Biju Patnaik told him about the importance of Hockey during the freedom struggle he decided that we should do something to revive the glory of Indian hockey,” the message said while listing the chief minister’s contributions.

Reacting to it, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jay Narayan Mishra said, “The effort is to get the young tribal votes in Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts where tribal youths play hockey. The government’s move to get the students read out the messages extolling its achievement in hockey is laughable. Many colleges don’t have playgrounds, playing equipment or PET teachers. The game has to be played in astro-turf stadiums. How many colleges have such stadiums? How would the students benefit by reading out such messages every Monday?”

State Congress president Sarat Pattanayak said the government should be ashamed of doing such antics in the name of promoting hockey when it can’t give employment to youths. “Thousands of youths are forced to migrate out to work in other states as there is no employment in Odisha. No student union elections have been held in colleges for the last 6 years. The government has failed the farmers and the women. By forcing the innocent students read out messages in praise of the state government’s efforts is cheap politics,” said Pattanayak.

BJD leader Bijay Nayak said there is nothing wrong in getting the students to know about the achievements of the state in promoting hockey. “Chief minister Naveen Patnaik made Odisha as a global hub for hockey. Worldwide, hockey has become synonymous with Odisha. We have the best infrastructure in terms of world-class stadiums and also hockey training centres at the grassroots level. We conduct the world cups and major tournaments with great festivity which is unmatched. The opposition parties are just nitpicking,” he said.

Political analyst SP dash said getting the students to read out messages about hockey was a smart move to get the message reach out to the younger electorate. “Apart from the plethora of welfare schemes, Patnaik is trying to combat any sense of anti-incumbency through such shows. He may be showcasing the government’s achievement as symbol of Odia pride,” said Dash.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!