Odisha govt places orders from NAFED as potato prices double in 3 months

The Mohan Majhi government in Odisha has decided to procure potatoes from Uttar Pradesh through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) as prices of the vegetable are skyrocketing in markets across the state. A potato warehouse. (File Photo)

The price of potatoes in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack markets have gone up to ₹60 a kg from ₹30 less than three months ago, while in other parts of the state, the price is hovering around ₹50-60 per kg.

With supply from West Bengal trickling down, the price of the tuber in Bhubaneswar wholesale market is ₹3,400-3,500 per quintal. As potato-laden trucks are coming through circuitous routes to avoid police checkposts, extra transportation charges are also being levied.

Odisha food supply and consumer welfare minister KC Patra said the state government will purchase potatoes through NAFED and supply to consumers at ₹30 per kg.

“The state government has placed an order through NAFED to procure 300 MT of potatoes in the first phase. It will be available in the state by next weekend. In the first phase, it will be made available through government retail shops in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Sambalpur and Berhampur,” the minister said.

Odisha has been facing an acute potato crisis after neighbouring West Bengal stopped transportation of the vegetable and traders from the state refused to purchase it from Uttar Pradesh stating that people don’t like the variety from UP.

The state of Odisha has an annual demand of 13.5 lakh tonne of potato but produces only around 80,000 tonne. West Bengal meets around 90% of the state’s potato requirement.