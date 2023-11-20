Odisha man fakes death for govt compensation, probe underway

A 47-year-old man’s attempt to fake his own death in a crocodile attack in Odisha’s Kendrapara district was busted after police found out about his plan. He had done it for compensation from the government meant for those who died in wild animal attack. (Representative file image)

According to police, he had done it for compensation from the government meant for those who died in wild animal attack.

On Saturday morning, Bikrant Mallick of Andara village left his belongings on the Brahmani riverbank and went missing thereafter.

Mallick owed a few lakhs to his creditors and was advised by his friends to pour water on idols near a river. He then went missing after which locals feared he might have been dragged by crocodiles in the river.

His family then informed the local police station.

Police, however, found his mobile location to be in Cuttack city, 70 km away from the place where he went missing.

“We checked the CCTV footage from a shop near Andara village and through mobile phone tracking, we found him to be in Cuttack. We asked him to come to the police station. During interrogation it was found that he had faked his disappearance to get rid of pesky debtors,” said Pattamundai police station inspector Ranjit Mohanty.

Mallick confessed to have faked his death by leaving his bike and clothes near the river ghat so that his family can get a compensation of ₹6 lakh from the state forest department. Suspecting involvement of his wife and other family members, police are interrogating them as well.

Mallick’s neighbour said that he had been working as a daily wager in Punjab and returned to the village last week.

He had taken a huge loan from some villagers.

On his return to the village, they began asking for the money.

“He probably hatched the plan to fake his death to help his wife get the compensation amount from the forest department,” the neighbour said.

Divisional forest officer of Rajnagar, Sudrashan Gopinath Yadav said the forest department had previously dealt with false compensation claims related to crocodile attacks, and a thorough inquiry will be conducted in this matter.