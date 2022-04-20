Odisha man finds jewellery bag worth ₹20 lakh lying on road; returns to owner
BHUBANESWAR: A man in Odisha’s Sambalpur returned a bagful of gold ornaments worth ₹20 lakh that he found lying on road to its original owner, police said.
Tapas Chandra Swain, senior assistant at the Regional Education Directorate, found the bag containing gold ornaments on road while he was returning home in SRIT colony on Monday evening. When he opened it, he was shocked to find gold ornaments inside it. Swain then waited at the spot hoping that the rightful owner may turn up.
“When no one turned up, I called up a friend and the Ainthapalli police station. I then went to the police station to deposit the bag. The inspector then made a seizure list of the ornaments kept in the bag,” said Swain.
The husband-wife duo who had lost the jewellery bag meanwhile lodged a complaint with the police and were handed over their ornaments.
Sambalpur SP, B Gangadhar who on Tuesday felicitated Swain, said he has shown honesty of character. “He could have just walked away with the ornaments. As a token of appreciation for his honesty, we gave him a cash reward of ₹1,000. We hope more and more people will emulate Swain,” said Gangadhar.
Wearing masks, following Covid appropriate behaviour must in schools, offices
The district health department on Tuesday issued advisories for schools and offices in the district laying emphasis on wearing masks mandatorily and following social distancing guidelines amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram. On Tuesday, Gurugram reported 196 fresh cases of Covid-19, along with 109 recoveries. The district now has 868 active cases with a positivity rate of 6.34%. Gurugram has reported over 1,600 cases so far in April.
PMC requests state to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes
The Pune Municipal Corporation administration has requested the state government to not recover 40% property tax discount for self-occupied homes since 1970. Since 1970, after the Panshet floods, PMC has been giving the discount to taxpayers, if they stay in their own house. Likewise, the owner was unable to give the benefit to tenant. A property tax department official said that the state and court's instructions will have to followed.
Ring road: Pune district admin completes land measurement of 37 villages
PUNE The district administration has completed the land measurement of 37 of the 47 villages on the eastern part for the proposed ring road. On western part ,where land measurement is complete, and the process of land acquisition has started on both the ends. The 170 km-long Pune ring road will be an eight-lane express highway catering to a vehicle speed of 120 km per hour. It will be completed in 24 months, said officials.
Police lathicharge protestors over village merger with PMC
Pune: Police on Tuesday lathicharged a group of people sitting on fast for the last two days as part of protest against the merger of their village with Pune Municipal Corporation. The police had to use force to disperse the protesting crowd, said PMC officials. The protest was led by Namesh Babar at Katraj chowk. The protestors included residents from Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi and Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi.
No water supply in some areas of Pune on Apr 21
Pune Municipal Corporation has announced no water supply to Aundh, Baner, ITI Road, Spicer College, Bopodi, Old Mumbai-Pune road and Anand Park areas on Thursday (April 21). Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC water department, said, “As the water pipeline in front of Sindh Society has become a hurdle for the proposed Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route, PMC will be shifting it. Hence, water supply to nearby areas will be affected to carry out the work.”
