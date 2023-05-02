Home / Cities / Others / Odisha govt issues toll free numbers to help students with holiday homework

Odisha govt issues toll free numbers to help students with holiday homework

ByDebabrata Mohanty
May 02, 2023 08:38 PM IST

Under the Holiday Homework Programme, the school and mass education department issued 33 different toll free numbers for 30 districts using which students can call and seek help for homework

Students of Classes 1 to 10 in Odisha schools will now be able to call dedicated toll free numbers in their respective districts for assistance in their holiday homework during the ongoing summer vacation, officials said.

The department has opened a Help Desk Cell in every district for the Holiday Homework Programme. (HT file image)
Under the Holiday Homework Programme, the school and mass education department issued 33 different toll free numbers for 30 districts using which students can call and seek help for their homework during summer vacation beginning May 5.

The department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the successful implementation of the programme for students.

“The department has opened a Help Desk Cell in every district for the Holiday Homework Programme. Four teachers, including subject experts, have been appointed in each centre to guide students in their homework. The cell will remain operational on all working days from 6am to 6pm except holidays,” said a senior official of the department.

During the summer vacation, the government is launching a new learning programme in which students of a particular class will be split into different groups.

The activities of every group will be monitored by a teacher.

The teacher concerned will discuss with the students and their parents over the phone, to keep track of the progress made in studies.

They will find out whether the students are studying the lessons according to the vacation syllabus specially prepared for the purpose.

