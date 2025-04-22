Odisha: Two policemen killed, one injured as sand-laden truck rams into PCR van

Two policemen were killed and another sustained critical injuries when a speeding sand-laden truck rammed into a Police Control Room van while it was on patrol duty on the Cuttack-Paradip road in the early hours of Tuesday. Representational image.

Jagannath Mahali, the driver of the PCR van, and Lokanath Shabar, a member of the Odisha Auxiliary Police Force, died on the spot while Pabitra Mohan Sethi, another policeman in the van, was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in critical condition.

“The PCR van of the CRRI police station was patrolling at around 4.30 am when a truck collided with the vehicle. Three people were inside the patrolling vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver of the truck has been arrested and further investigation is on. The condition of the injured cop is stable now,” said Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, Cuttack DCP.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, chief minister Mohan Majhi declared an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased policemen.