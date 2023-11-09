close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Odisha woman sleeping on verandah raped, stabbed; suspect arrested: Nayagarh cop

Odisha woman sleeping on verandah raped, stabbed; suspect arrested: Nayagarh cop

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 03:35 PM IST

Police officers `in Nayagarh district said the woman who has been living separately from her husband over last few years

A mentally unstable woman in Odisha’s Nayagarh district is battling with her life after a driver allegedly raped and then stabbed her with a knife while she was sleeping outside her home on Wednesday night.

APolice said one person was arrested for the rape (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
APolice said one person was arrested for the rape (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police officials in Nayagarh district said the woman who has been living separately from her husband over last few years was sleeping on the verandah of a villager in the district when a driver named Panda allegedly sexually assaulted her.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“The victim’s family members spotted her lying in a pool of blood and rushed her to the Nayagarh District Headquarters Hospital early this morning, where she was undergoing treatment. The victim took the name of Panda, a driver who lives in the area. We have arrested the accused,” said police inspector Dilip Kumar Swain of Itamati police station.

The accused is a driver and is known to be a drug addict. However, it is not clear whether a youth or more people are involved.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out