Home / Cities / Others / Office of higher edu directorate to be shifted to Lucknow

Office of higher edu directorate to be shifted to Lucknow

others
Published on Jan 02, 2023 07:11 PM IST

The exercise assumes significance as the office of the higher education directorate handles the General Provident Fund and other post-retirement benefits for higher education teachers.

A well-thought-out proposal has to be submitted to the government immediately. (HT Photo)
A well-thought-out proposal has to be submitted to the government immediately. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The office of the directorate of higher education in Uttar Pradesh will soon be shifted from Prayagraj to Lucknow district, said Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, special secretary, U.P. government.

A letter sent to the director of higher education, Amit Bhardwaj, reads that higher authorities have ordered to shift the office of the higher education directorate from Prayagraj to Lucknow. A well-thought-out proposal has to be submitted to the government immediately, the letter adds.

The shifting of the office was a long-pending exercise that was never implemented. The exercise assumes significance as the office of the higher education directorate handles the General Provident Fund and other post-retirement benefits for higher education teachers. However, the government has now issued an order saying the shifting will be done in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out