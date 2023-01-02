Office of higher edu directorate to be shifted to Lucknow

LUCKNOW The office of the directorate of higher education in Uttar Pradesh will soon be shifted from Prayagraj to Lucknow district, said Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, special secretary, U.P. government.

A letter sent to the director of higher education, Amit Bhardwaj, reads that higher authorities have ordered to shift the office of the higher education directorate from Prayagraj to Lucknow. A well-thought-out proposal has to be submitted to the government immediately, the letter adds.

The shifting of the office was a long-pending exercise that was never implemented. The exercise assumes significance as the office of the higher education directorate handles the General Provident Fund and other post-retirement benefits for higher education teachers. However, the government has now issued an order saying the shifting will be done in the coming days.