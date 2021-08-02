Home / Cities / Others / Official notification for fee reduction to be issued by August 4
Official notification for fee reduction to be issued by August 4

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:06 PM IST

PUNE: Parents who have paid the full fee so far for this academic year will be reimbursed 15%, education department officials said. While the detailed official notification for fee reduction is yet to be issued, education minister Varsha Gaikwad earlier last week said that there will be a 15% fee reduction for this academic year.

Earlier last week, Gaikwad said that the state cabinet has decided to cut school fees by 15%. “The criteria adopted by the state are on the lines of the Supreme Court’s order for Rajasthan. The decision will apply to all boards. We will issue an order soon. Parents will have to pay only 85% of the fees for this academic year. The decision will come as a relief to parents and even students. The SC had also asked the state government to consider a cut in fees, therefore, we have made this decision,” she said.

About the official notification for fee reduction, Audumbar Ukirde, deputy director of the Pune division said it will be issued by August 4. “The notification will be issued soon. Moreover, those parents who have paid full fees will get reimbursement. Once the official notification is issued, the fee reduction will be implemented and private schools will be directed to reimburse the fee,” he said.

