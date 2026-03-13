One burnt alive, another injured as trailers collide, catch fire in Rajasthan

A man was burnt alive and another was injured after two trailers collided head-on and caught fire late Thursday night in the Swaroopganj area of Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, police said. One man died and another suffered burn injuries when two trailers collided head-on and caught fire late Thursday night in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district (Sourced)

The accident occurred on the Udaipur–Palanpur four-lane highway near the Swaroopganj Dak Bungalow.

According to preliminary information, a trailer coming from Pindwara crossed the divider and moved onto the wrong side of the highway, where it collided with another trailer approaching from Abu Road.The impact was so severe that the cabins of both vehicles caught fire immediately after the collision, police said.

The driver of one trailer was trapped inside the cabin and burnt alive. The driver of the other trailer, Babulal (25), a resident of Shahpura in Bhilwara, is critical after suffering burn injuries.

Locals broke open the cabin and rescued Babulal, shifting him to a nearby hospital by ambulance. After initial treatment, he was referred to a hospital in Sirohi due to his serious condition.

Upon receiving information, Swaroopganj Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash reached the accident spot with a police team. Fire brigade vehicles were also called to bring the blaze under control. However, one of the drivers had already been burnt to death by then.

Police later shifted the deceased’s body to the Swaroopganj government hospital mortuary. Based on the trailer registration numbers, the vehicle owner has been informed, an officer said.

A detailed investigation is underway and further action will be taken after receiving a formal complaint from the victims’ families, the officer added.