1 killed in blast at steel and power company in Chhattisgar’s Durg

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 06, 2023 07:07 PM IST

One person was killed while two others were injured in a blast which took place in a power and steel company in Chhatisgarh’s Durg district, police said on Sunday.

Police said the blast had occurred in the furnace. (Representative Image)
Police said that the reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained and a case under Section 174 CrPC has been registered on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Durg , Shalabh Sinha said that the blast took place inside one Raipur Power and Steel Company located in Rasmada of Durg district on Sunday morning.

“The blast was in the furnace and due to the blast molten metal spilled around due to which three people were injured. All three were rushed to JLN Memorial Hospital where one Khemlal Sahu (38) succumbed to injuries,” said the SP.

The SP further said that the condition of the other two is stable.

“We will investigate the case and then further action will be taken,” he added.

