Only BJP worked for SC, OBC and poor: Nadda

VARANASI: BJP national president JP Nadda said on Saturday that other political parties only talked about Scheduled Castes, OBCs, and the poor in the country and used them as vote bank, but didn’t do anything for their welfare, while the BJP government was working tirelessly for empowerment and uplift of these sections of society by ensuring benefit of various schemes to them.

Nadda was addressing the opening session of national executive of the BJP SC Morcha in Kashi virtually.

Nadda said, “Social justice is not merely a word but a commitment for us. Ensuring equality and social justice to poor, tribals, Scheduled Castes and OBCs was the dream of Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Our government is working tirelessly to fulfill his dream.”

Nadda said that by following the path shown by Ambedkar, the government was ensuring all round development and extending benefits of various schemes to all classes of society.

Calling caste distinction a big hurdle in development, Nadda said that because of it, development caught pace so late. The BJP was the only party which never accepted caste discrimination since its inception.

Nadda said, “Several parties did politics on caste-based issues and also talked about dalits, ObCs and poor. But it is disappointing that they did not do anything for uplift of the poor, dalit and OBC communities.”

He said, “The BJP is ensuring all round development of dalits, poor and OBCs under its mantra ‘sabka saath, sbka vikas’’. It is working for ensuring equal opportunities to these communities. Several schemes have been started for their empowerment. Ensuring benefit of development to every poor Dalit is priority of our government.”

Nadda said that for the first time, a Prime Minister (PM Narendra Modi) paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar at his birthplace Mhow. For the first time, at the initiative of PM Narendra Modi, Dr Ambedkar’s 125th Jayanti was celebrated at UNO.

Nadda said, “I would like to mention CAA here. Ambedkar wanted that the dalits who were left in Pakistan at the time of division should come back to India. But the Congress governments didn’t take any step for their rehabilitation. The Modi government has implemented the CAA which has immensely benefited the SC community. A large number of people of Dalit community have been given citizenship under it.”

Hindus, most of them Dalits living in Pakistan, were victims of atrocities and oppression, Nadda said and added that when the BJP brought CAA to fulfill the dream of Ambedkar (to bring them back), the opposition parties opposed it. By doing so, they opposed Baba Sahab.

BJP SC Morcha national president Lal Singh Arya said that the BJP was serving the people by ensuring benefit of welfare schemes in states where the party was in power and in other states which had non BJP governments, it played the role of active opposition by raising issues of public interest.

The people of SC community felt safe in Uttar Pradesh since the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath created a fear-free environment, said Arya.

Appealing to Morcha members and leaders to work hard, Arya said the BJP SC Morcha workers would play an active role in ensuring victory of the party in five states, including UP, in the coming state assembly elections.