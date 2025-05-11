Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Open burning of waste banned in Aravalli region in Nuh

ByLeena Dhankharr
May 11, 2025 05:38 AM IST

Nuh district bans open burning of waste in Aravalli region, enforcing penalties for violations. Order issued under BNSS, 2023 to combat pollution.

Nuh district on Saturday banned the open burning of waste in the Aravalli region. Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning all forms of open burning such as solid, liquid, and organic waste within the district’s Aravalli zone, which will remain in force until further notice.

The Aravallis in Garat Pur Bas village in Nuh. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)
The Aravallis in Garat Pur Bas village in Nuh. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Local police station heads, the divisional forest officer of Nuh, and the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, have been directed to enforce the ban. Any violation of this order will invite punitive action under Section 223 of BNSS, 2023, and provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The administration has ordered that copies of the order should be displayed prominently at the district and sub-divisional offices, police stations, and other public places.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Open burning of waste banned in Aravalli region in Nuh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On