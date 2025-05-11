Open burning of waste banned in Aravalli region in Nuh

Nuh district on Saturday banned the open burning of waste in the Aravalli region. Nuh deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, banning all forms of open burning such as solid, liquid, and organic waste within the district’s Aravalli zone, which will remain in force until further notice. The Aravallis in Garat Pur Bas village in Nuh. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Local police station heads, the divisional forest officer of Nuh, and the regional officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, have been directed to enforce the ban. Any violation of this order will invite punitive action under Section 223 of BNSS, 2023, and provisions of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The administration has ordered that copies of the order should be displayed prominently at the district and sub-divisional offices, police stations, and other public places.