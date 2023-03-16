Home / Cities / Others / Operation of freight trains begins on EDFC

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 16, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Now that the regular operation of freight trains has started on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC), the country’s largest railway line for freight, almost 60% of the freight trains operations on the main New Delhi-Howrah (up to Chunar) have switched on to EDFC, informed railway officials

EDFC control room set up in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
Regular operation of goods train has been operationalised between Dadri to Chunar. As the main route would be freed from traffic, there would be more space for passenger trains, they added.

The DFC (Western Corridor) constructed from the Mumbai side has also been connected to the EDFC at Dadri in Gautam Budh Nagar. At present, goods trains are arriving at EDFC from Western DFC on a daily basis at Dadri and the same can operate till Chunar.

Along with this, New Bhaupur (village in Kanpur Dehat) on Delhi route has been connected with New Bhimsen (23 Km) at DFC section of Jhansi route.

The section of EDFC, spanning from Prayagraj to Kanpur (on the main trunk route) has also been operationalised and joined before Kanpur Ruma to New Bhimsen section (25 Km). Thus, now freight trains are operating on 750 km long stretch of EDFC from Dadri to Chunar in Mirzapur.

“The goods trains, running on Prayagraj-New Delhi route, will not be going to Kanpur Central as the same would be operated on the bypass (EDFC) as around 140 good trains are being operated on the EDFC (between Dadri and Chunar). The entire section between Dadri and Deendayal Upadhyay junction would be fully operational by the end of June this year. Almost 95% of the work on this stretch has been completed,” said Chief General Manager of EDFC, Om Prakash.

The EDFC route is from Ludhiana (in Punjab) to Dankuni (in Bengal) and the important stations on this route after Ludhiana include New Meerut, New Khurja, New Tundla, Ikdil, New Bhaupur, New Bhimsen, New Malwa, New Sujatpur, New Manauri, New Karchhana, New Mirzapur, Chunar, PDDU, Durgavati, New Sonnagar, Dhanbad till Dankuni.

A total of six Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) are proposed in the country. These are Western DFC, EDFC, North-South DFC, East-West DFC, East Coast DFC and Southern DFC. All of these DFCs will connect with each other in due course of time. The length of EDFC in it is 1875 kms. Its state-of-the-art control centre is located at Subedarganj in Prayagraj and is the largest command control centre in Asia.

State wise length of EDFC includes 88 kms in Punjab, 72 km in Haryana, 1078 in Uttar Pradesh, 239 in Bihar, 195 in Jharkhand and 203 km in West Bengal.

