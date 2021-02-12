Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell HC
New Delhi
The Delhi Police on Friday told the high court that it has recalled an earlier notification that prohibited conducting protests at various places in the national capital.
Justice Prathiba M Singh noted the submissions of advocate Gautam Narayan, representing the Delhi police, and asked them to decide within seven days on an application by a social activist seeking permission to conduct a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Advocate Narayan told the court that the earlier notifications issued by the Delhi government’s Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) brought to contain the spread of Covid-19 is no longer in force. Narayan, however, said that other Sections like 144 CrPC might be in place for some areas.
He said that the petitioner, Nirmal Gorana, can file a fresh application to the city police to seek permission on the protest. Gorana, an activist fighting for the rights of bonded labour, had moved court challenging the decision of the Delhi police to deny him permission to protest to highlight the plight of the migrant workers.
Following the submission of the Delhi police, the court disposed of the plea and asked them to decide it in accordance with law.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana Club polls for 13 posts on February 13
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi police personnel posted at Tikri assaulted by unknown men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doorstep delivery of rations: Govt SMSes offer people a chance to opt out of scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Order banning protest has been withdrawn, cops tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parents, schools continue to spar over hike in fees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP issues show cause notice to legislator for remarks on CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai don Arun Gawli returns to Nagpur jail after Covid-19 treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida sectors to get Ganga water by November
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM visit Jawhar; remarks on closed door meeting, airstrips
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCMC grants permission for felling of 292 trees, residents fume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ZP floats tenders for private players to run water supply to 50 villages in rural Pune
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public amenity space lease policy: Fadnavis suggests PMC to include tourism benefit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rear-end collisions biggest cause of fatal 2-wheeler accidents in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man’s body found on railway track in UP’s Amethi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jagraon residents want representatives to find solutions to civic issues in town
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox