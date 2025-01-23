Our agenda is clear, after Ram temple, it is Mathura and Kashi: VHP chief

Kenneth John Stage set for Margdarshak Mandal meeting in VHP’s camp, sector 18 of Mahakumbh Nagar. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to conduct a nationwide campaign to push its agenda for formulation of a population policy, besides abolition of the waqf boards through enactment of a common charities law covering charities done by people of all religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs.

These and other issues would be discussed at a meeting of the VHP’s Margdarshak Mandal to be held on January 24 and 25 (Friday and Saturday) at Mahakumbh Nagar. About 150 top sadhus from all over the country are expected to participate in the discussions. To replace Waqf Board, a common secular law is required which would govern charities done in all religions, said VHP’s international president Alok Kumar.

“We will forward suggestions in the meeting on which sadhus would hold discussions. Our agenda is clear. After Ram Temple, it is Mathura and Kashi, we will take it. Also a comprehensive population policy is needed, the proposal for which would be sent to government post discussion on it by sadhus,” said Kumar on the phone.

The VHP chief said having one child is like having enmity with him. “Even psychologists say so. Two to three children should be the criteria,” he said. VHP’s international joint general secretary Dr Surendra Jain said, “The call for population control policy came from sadhus of Vijayawada. We will see it happen. Increase in population of Muslims is not just due to non-use of birth control methods. Conversion and illegal immigration, besides love jihad, are also factors contributing to it.”

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said the organisation’s kendriya baithak (central meeting) is scheduled from February 3 to 5 at the VHP’s camp in the tent city at Mahakumbh Nagar. It will be attended by top VHP leaders besides some Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leaders. The resolutions based on consensus reached by participants in the Kendriya Baithak would be forwarded to Central government for necessary action, he said.

“A three-day Board of Trustees meeting of the Parishad will also held from February 7 to 9, 2025 wherein the action plan for the next six months would be prepared for hammering its agenda from national to prant (provincial) and district level,” he said. People aware of the matter said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was scheduled to arrive at the Mahakumbh on January 27 and was likely to meet prominent sadhus followed by a meeting with VHP’s top leaders to chalk out a strategy on the twin issues of population policy and a common charities law.