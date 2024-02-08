Out for morning walk, 4 persons run over by speeding car in Assam; die: Police

Four persons on a morning walk were killed on Thursday after they were run over by a speeding car in Assam’s Dhemaji district, police said. The incident happened at around 4:30am at Silasuti area in Silapathar town of Dhemaji. (Representative file photo)

The incident happened at around 4:30am at Silasuti area in Silapathar town of Dhemaji.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The speeding vehicle first hit two pedestrians from behind and tried to escape when it hit a motorcycle, police said.

The deceased included a brother and sister and they have been identified.

“They were out for morning walks when the speeding hit them from behind, leaving them critically injured,” eyewitnesses told media persons.

Police personnel along with a few locals took the four injured persons to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared two of them dead while the other two succumbed to their injuries later.

Also Read:86 killed in road accidents in Himachal since Jan 1

Superintendent of police (SP) of Dhemaji district, Ranjan Bhuyan said that the driver of the vehicle managed to escape after the incident.

“We have identified him with the help of the vehicle’s registration number. The car is registered in his father’s name,” Bhuyan said.

SP Bhuyan said they are investigating the matter and will detain those involved in it.

“The bodies have been sent for postmortem process and will be handed over to the family members,” he said.

The locals staged a protest in Silapathar and demanded strict action against the driver.

“Some youths rash drive and we appealed to the police and administration to take action, but proper measures were not taken,” they said.