 Two cousins killed in road accident due to dense fog in Guwahati - Hindustan Times
Two cousins killed in road accident due to dense fog in Guwahati

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 07, 2024 01:03 PM IST

Police said the accident took place on Tuesday night, adding that dence fog could be the reason behind the incident

Two persons were killed while two others were critically injured after two motorcycles collided with each other due to heavy fog in Assam’s Guwahati city, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flyover near B Borooah College in Ulubari area of the city.
The incident took place on Tuesday night at a flyover near B Borooah College in Ulubari area of the city. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place at a flyover near B Borooah College in Ulubari area of the city.

Police said the accident took place on Tuesday night, adding that dence fog could be the reason behind the incident.

“We received information about the accident and a team of city police rushed to the spot. They took four critically injured persons to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared two of them dead,” police told media persons on Wednesday morning.

The deceased persons have been identified as Rakesh Das and Paraweshwar Deka, aged between 21 and 24.

“Family members said they both were cousins. They used to reside in a rented house in Silpukhuri,” officials said.

The other two are critical but they are receiving treatment. Their family members have arrived. The police have registered a complaint, officials added.

Police said that the bodies have been sent to GMCH’s morgue for postmortem.

