Home / Cities / Others / Over 1.5 lakh challans issued to traffic violators this year in Ludhiana

Over 1.5 lakh challans issued to traffic violators this year in Ludhiana

others
Published on Dec 30, 2022 12:05 AM IST

As many as 10,000 challans have been issued in December in Ludhiana. Of 1,55,778 challans issued till December 17, riding bikes without helmet, which is the most common flouted traffic rule, accounts for 39,276 challans

Traffic police personnel challaning a violators in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Traffic police personnel challaning a violators in Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByRobert Abraham, Ludhiana

With over-speeding, riding without helmet, not fastening seat belt, wrong parking and unauthorised number plate accounting for maximum of the violations, over 1.5 lakh challans have so far been issued to traffic violators in Ludhiana in 2022.

The transport department generates an average revenue of 1.5 to 2 lakh daily from traffic challans.

As many as 10,000 challans have been issued in December. Of 1,55,778 challans issued till December 17, riding bikes without helmet, which is the most common flouted rule, accounts for 39,276 challans.

While wearing a helmet is compulsory for riders and pillion, the rule is not followed because according to violators, it does not feel comfortable and spoils their hairstyle.

Wrong parking: 2nd most common violation

The second most common violation is wrong parking. As many as 36,389 challans were issued for wrong parking. Wrong parking on the roadsides is the reason behind traffic snarls in a polluted city like Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued 9,042 challans for triple ridding, 6,911 for wrong side, 8,936 without driving licence and 10,144 for unauthorised number plates on vehicles.

Head of neurosurgery department at DMCH Dr Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary said, “People with head injuries suffer financially and emotionally, and some serious injuries can make them bed-ridden for years. Thus, helmet should be worn as it can avoid head injuries and prevent accidental deaths. It should be taught in schools to wear helmet and automobile companies should provide helmet along with a new bike.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic- I Charanjiv Singh Lamba said, “Our traffic education wing conducts seminars every month to spread awareness about traffic rules. We are educating people through social media also, but rules are being violated repeatedly.”

“Even as people get injured moving at the speed of 20 kmph, people still roam around the city without helmet,” he added.

Lamba appealed to people to take a New Year resolution to follow traffic rules, drive safely and educate others about road safety.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out