Over 1.5 lakh challans issued to traffic violators this year in Ludhiana

With over-speeding, riding without helmet, not fastening seat belt, wrong parking and unauthorised number plate accounting for maximum of the violations, over 1.5 lakh challans have so far been issued to traffic violators in Ludhiana in 2022.

The transport department generates an average revenue of ₹1.5 to 2 lakh daily from traffic challans.

As many as 10,000 challans have been issued in December. Of 1,55,778 challans issued till December 17, riding bikes without helmet, which is the most common flouted rule, accounts for 39,276 challans.

While wearing a helmet is compulsory for riders and pillion, the rule is not followed because according to violators, it does not feel comfortable and spoils their hairstyle.

Wrong parking: 2nd most common violation

The second most common violation is wrong parking. As many as 36,389 challans were issued for wrong parking. Wrong parking on the roadsides is the reason behind traffic snarls in a polluted city like Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, traffic police issued 9,042 challans for triple ridding, 6,911 for wrong side, 8,936 without driving licence and 10,144 for unauthorised number plates on vehicles.

Head of neurosurgery department at DMCH Dr Ashwani Kumar Chaudhary said, “People with head injuries suffer financially and emotionally, and some serious injuries can make them bed-ridden for years. Thus, helmet should be worn as it can avoid head injuries and prevent accidental deaths. It should be taught in schools to wear helmet and automobile companies should provide helmet along with a new bike.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) traffic- I Charanjiv Singh Lamba said, “Our traffic education wing conducts seminars every month to spread awareness about traffic rules. We are educating people through social media also, but rules are being violated repeatedly.”

“Even as people get injured moving at the speed of 20 kmph, people still roam around the city without helmet,” he added.

Lamba appealed to people to take a New Year resolution to follow traffic rules, drive safely and educate others about road safety.