Over 19 lakh voters to decide fate of 7 candidates in Varanasi

Entering its last phase, the Lok Sabha polls will witness an interesting fight at the crucial Varanasi seat where 19,97,577 voters will decide the fate of seven candidates, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday. Polling officials collect EVMs and other election materials before leaving for their respective polling booths on the eve of the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls, in Varanasi police lines on Friday. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

At the same time, 37,226 first-time voters between the age of 18 and 19 years will also play an important role in this election. Voting will be held at 1909 polling stations of 660 polling centres in Varanasi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The seven candidates in fray from this seat are Prime Minister Narendra Modi-BJP, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai-INDIA bloc candidate, Athar Jamal Lari-BSP, Gagan Prakash Yadav-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Kolishetti Shivkumar-Yug Tulsi Party, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari (Independent) and Dinesh Kumar Yadav (Independent).

Congress candidate Ajay Rai, who came third after losing to PM Modi twice in a row, is contesting the election on the symbol of Indian National Congress.

Meanwhile, the preparations are in full swing to ensure the electorate face no problem in exercising their right to franchise.

District election officer S Rajalingam said that the polling parties have been instructed to follow the election commission’s guidelines strictly to ensure free and fair elections. Arrangement of water and sheds have been made at polling booths in view of scorching heat.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for free and fair election, said assistant commissioner of police Atul Anjan Tripathi. He said that police personnel have been given water bottles and ORS packets.