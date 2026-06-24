Over 40 coaching institutes sealed in Uttar Pradesh districts over safety violations

In the wake of the recent fire incident in Lucknow, authorities have stepped up action against coaching institutes flouting safety and regulatory norms. More than 40 coaching centres across many districts were sealed on Tuesday. The action, now in its second day, follows directives from the Uttar Pradesh government to review safety standards at educational institutions that attract large numbers of students. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

In Kanpur, the Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) sealed more than 30 coaching institutes in the city’s Kakadeo coaching hub for operating in buildings that failed to meet fire safety and other regulatory norms. Similarly, in Varanasi, the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) inspected coaching centres across various parts of the city and sealed more than eight institutes for violating safety standards and conducting commercial activities in buildings without approved architectural plans.

The action, now in its second day, follows directives from the Uttar Pradesh government to review safety standards at educational institutions that attract large numbers of students. Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) secretary Abhay Kumar Pandey said special teams had been deployed to inspect buildings across Kakadeo, one of the state’s largest coaching hubs.

According to the KDA, 16 coaching institutes operating from basements were sealed during Tuesday’s drive. Officials said several operators shut their establishments and left the area after learning about the inspections, while around 20 coaching centres remained closed during the operation.

The authority had sealed 16 institutes by late Monday night. By Tuesday afternoon, the number of sealed coaching centres and alleged unauthorised establishments had crossed 30, officials said.

In Varanasi, the action was carried out during a joint inspection drive by the fire department and the Varanasi Development Authority (VDA).

Varanasi chief fire officer Anand Singh Rajput said 19 coaching centres and libraries were inspected on Tuesday, and notices will be issued to 14 establishments for safety violations, including blocked exit routes and improper storage of flammable materials in basements.

VDA vice-chairman Purna Borah said strict action would continue against institutions operating without approved building plans or in violation of sanctioned plans. He said inspections found several institutions operating in violation of building norms.

In Prayagraj, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) sealed three coaching institutes in the Civil Lines, Stanley Road and Gayatripuram areas of the city. PDA vice-chairman Rishi Raj said the institutes were sealed for failing to comply with prescribed standards.

The fire station officers and their teams also conducted safety audits of coaching and training institutes across the district, including seven in the Gangapar region and nine in Yamunapar. Several departments, including the fire service, police, district administration, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and the electrical safety department, have launched a coordinated enforcement drive.

District inspector of schools (DIoS) Santosh Kumar Rai said Prayagraj has 93 registered coaching institutes and a 10-member inquiry committee to conduct a district-wide inspection of coaching institutes has been constituted.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, more than a dozen coaching institutes shut down abruptly and several operators reportedly went into hiding as district authorities launched a large-scale inspection drive.

Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairman Abhinav Gopal said divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra had constituted a three-department team to conduct large-scale inspections of safety norms at coaching centres. Notices have also been issued to around half a dozen building owners, directing coaching operators to vacate the premises.