‘Over 6k cr budget for NER to further boost connectivity’

Over ₹6,000 crore budget allocation to North Eastern Railway (NER) is expected to give a much needed boost to the projects of network expansion and connectivity in the region. (Pic for representation)

While the budgetary provision for railways was made in the Union budget 2024- 25 on July 23 this year, the details of allocation of funds to all railway zones were made available on August 18.

Highlighting the same, chief public relations officer NER Pankaj Kumar Singh said that total of ₹6470.20 crore had been earmarked for NER that would give a boost to the ongoing rail line expansion and railway connectivity works.

New rail lines between Sahjanwa and Dohrighat and connecting railway line from Anand to Bahraich via Ghughli in the region is expected to get further boost. The budget for double rail track would also give a push to the project from Bhatni to Aurihar.

Singh stated that NER would focus on third rail line and double rail line projects as ₹1,242.10 crore has been earmarked for this work along with ₹1,198.50 crore for new rail lines. Singh claimed that with sanction of ₹441.70 crore, it would give new pace to railway overbridge construction near Nakha Jungle, Mani Ram Munderwa, and Basti stations apart from closing of sampar phatak. Also, ₹605 crore for new railway line and ₹203.64 crore has been allocated for strengthening signal system.

Singh elaborated the budgetary provision made for passenger facilities and said ₹549.50 crore had been provided to NER for improvement in passengers facilities apart from ₹19.26 crore for railway employees welfare.

Officials revealed that in addition to NER, the Northern railway section in UP and North Central Railway have been earmarked ₹19.848 crore for rail network in Uttar Pradesh.