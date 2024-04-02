 Owaisi, SP leaders separately visit Mukhtar’s residence - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Owaisi, SP leaders separately visit Mukhtar’s residence

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 02, 2024 06:20 AM IST

AIMIM chief Owaisi and SP's Dharmendra Yadav separately visited deceased Mukhtar Ansari's residence in Ghazipur, offering condolences to his family.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav separately visited the deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s residence in Yusufpur locality of Muhammadabad town in Ghazipur and offered their condolences.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi meets late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari at the latter's residence, in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur. (FILE PHOTO)
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi meets late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari at the latter's residence, in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur. (FILE PHOTO)

Dharmendra Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, was accompanied by the party’s national general secretary Balram Yadav.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While Owaisi visited Ansari’s residence at midnight, the SP leaders went there on Monday.

Owaisi posted on X, “Today, we went to the house of late Mukhtar Ansari in (Yusufpur locality of Mohammadabad town) in Ghazipur and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones.”

As Owaisi reached Mukhtar Ansari’s residence, a large number of locals gathered outside. SP Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari aka Shoaib, nephew of Mukhtar, appealed to people to go back home.

On their part, SP leaders Dharmendra Yadav and Balram Yadav first offered flowers at the grave of Mukhtari Ansari at the Kalibagh graveyard and then went to his residence where they offered their condolences to the family.

Tight security arrangements were put in place outside Mukhtar Ansari’s residence. Several SP leaders from different parts of the district also reached there.

Mukhtar Ansari was buried in the ancestral graveyard on Saturday, two days after he died following a cardiac arrest in Banda on March 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Owaisi, SP leaders separately visit Mukhtar’s residence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On