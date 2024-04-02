Owaisi, SP leaders separately visit Mukhtar’s residence

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav separately visited the deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s residence in Yusufpur locality of Muhammadabad town in Ghazipur and offered their condolences. AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi meets late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar Ansari at the latter's residence, in Mohammadabad, Ghazipur. (FILE PHOTO)

Dharmendra Yadav, the Samajwadi Party candidate from the Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency, was accompanied by the party’s national general secretary Balram Yadav.

While Owaisi visited Ansari’s residence at midnight, the SP leaders went there on Monday.

Owaisi posted on X, “Today, we went to the house of late Mukhtar Ansari in (Yusufpur locality of Mohammadabad town) in Ghazipur and paid tribute to his family. In this difficult time, we stand with his family, supporters and loved ones.”

As Owaisi reached Mukhtar Ansari’s residence, a large number of locals gathered outside. SP Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari aka Shoaib, nephew of Mukhtar, appealed to people to go back home.

On their part, SP leaders Dharmendra Yadav and Balram Yadav first offered flowers at the grave of Mukhtari Ansari at the Kalibagh graveyard and then went to his residence where they offered their condolences to the family.

Tight security arrangements were put in place outside Mukhtar Ansari’s residence. Several SP leaders from different parts of the district also reached there.

Mukhtar Ansari was buried in the ancestral graveyard on Saturday, two days after he died following a cardiac arrest in Banda on March 28.