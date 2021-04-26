Oxygen plant goes live at GMCH

BETTIAH

A medical oxygen generation plant, recently commissioned at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, has started functioning to meet the sudden surge in oxygen demand amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Pramod Tiwari, superintendent of GMCH, said the plant has a capacity of producing 280 litres of oxygen per minute. “Work is underway to connect 60 beds in the Covid ward with oxygen supply through pipelines, which is likely to be completed by tomorrow (Monday),” said Dr Tiwari, adding that laying of pipeline has already been done.

The GMCH, earlier known as MJK hospital, has 120 beds in its dedicated Covid ward with 12 ventilator beds operational in its intensive care unit (ICU). The hospital has 63 ventilators.

The GMCH, however, would continue to refill (medical) oxygen cylinders from Harshidih-based (East Champaran) plant. “We will continue to fetch cylinders from there as per our requirements,” said the hospital superintendent.

According to official records, 64 Covid patients were admitted to GMCH till Sunday, of which five were on ventilators, while the remaining were on oxygen support. Since April 1, 34 Covid patients have died here.

“There are 2,698 active cases of Covid in West Champaran, while 138 patients have recovered in past 10 days,” said Arun Kumar Sinha, civil surgeon, West Champaran.

Meanwhile, anticipating a sharp surge in the Covid patients, the hospital authorities have decided to increase number of beds and other medical facilities required for the treatment of Covid patients.

“As we are handling the critical cases of two districts of East and West Champaran, the possibilities of exponential rise in cases cannot be ruled out. Hence, we are prepared to make the arrangements for 90 more beds in the hospital,” said Dr Tiwari.

In yet another development, the hospital authorities are contemplating 30-bed ward for suspect Covid cases.

“Two patients in our hospital continue to be Covid suspect with symptoms of the virus but their medical reports are negative. We are making the arrangements of 30 beds for such suspect cases,” said the GMCH superintendent.