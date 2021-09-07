Home / Cities / Others / Panchkula MC to submit report on mobile towers, underground cables
In the report, Panchkula MC officials were told to give details of revenue received from these mobile towers and also the pending rent amount. (HT PHOTO)
In the report, Panchkula MC officials were told to give details of revenue received from these mobile towers and also the pending rent amount. (HT PHOTO)
others

Panchkula MC to submit report on mobile towers, underground cables

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta said there were complaints that pits dug up for laying underground cables in front of houses were not filled by telecom companies later. At present, 292 mobile towers are installed at different places in Panchkula.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Panchkuka
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 12:34 AM IST

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has been directed to submit a detailed report about the mobile towers installed and underground cables laid by various telecom companies in the city. The directions were issued by Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta during a meeting to review progress of development works of Panchkula assembly constituency.

“At present, 292 mobile towers of various telecom companies are installed at different places in Panchkula. MC officials should prepare a report having details of revenue received from these mobile towers and also the amount pending as rent towards these telecom companies. Apart from this, they should also mention in the report whether prior approval was taken by the telecom companies for laying underground pipelines,” said Gupta.

The MLA said he has received several complaints that pits dug up for laying underground cables in front of houses were not filled by telecom companies even after completion of the work, thus causing lot of inconvenience to residents.

Apart from this, he also directed to make permanent arrangements for small vendors in Rehri Markets of Sector-7, 9, 11 and 17 who have been paying rent to Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the last several years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.